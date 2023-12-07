Serena Williams used breastmilk to treat her sunburn.

The 42-year-old tennis icon - who welcomed her second daughter Adira River into the world in August - has been using her leftover breastmilk as part of her skincare routine after suffering in the heat.

In a recent TikTok video, she said: "I completely got burned under my eye.

"I was doing retinol and I have sensitive skin, I was in the sun....long story."

Serena - who also has daughter Olympia, six, with her husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian - grabbed a bottle, shook it and started to apply the liquid under her eyes using a tissue.

She added: "It works for my kid. They say put breastmilk on everything and I have a lot extra, so I'm gonna try it for a week and see how it goes."

The sports legend revealed the beauty technique actually worked, and she noticed improvements after a few days.

She wrote in the caption to the video: "I have to say, after a week of using my breastmilk under my eye, it worked!"

While there are undoubted perks to using breastmilk as a treatment, anyone looking to do the same should take note.

Dr. Sherry Ross - a medical professional specialising in obstetrics and gynecology - recently told E! News: "Breast milk is rich in nutrients, vitamins and protective anti-bacterial and inflammatory properties.

"Variables that affect breast milk composition include the health and diet of the person making it, storage and proper hygienic practices."

Meanwhile, Serena recently revealed her eldest daughter Olympia has "always" been a fashionista.

She told Extra: "Since she was a kid, she knew what she wanted to wear… When she was like two, she would say, ‘I want this, I want that.’

"She always knew what she wanted.”