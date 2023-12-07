Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o have been dating "for a very short while now".

The 45-year-old actor and Lupita, 40, have made a concerted effort to keep their romance out of the spotlight over recent weeks.

A source told Us Weekly: "Joshua and Lupita have been dating for a very short while now. They’re focusing on keeping their relationship under the radar as much as possible."

The celebrity duo have only been dating for a short period of time. However, they are having fun together.

The insider shared: "Although it’s only been a few weeks, they were friends before dating so they have a really solid foundation for a relationship. Things are very new but going really well so far."

Joshua and Lupita have a very "normal" romance and they "enjoy doing typical things" together, according to an insider.

The source said: "[They] enjoy doing typical things like shopping together, hanging out at home and watching movies, listening to music and just enjoying each other’s company."

Joshua and Lupita initially bonded on their own break-ups, and their friendship has turned into a romance over recent weeks.

The 'Dawson's Creek' star split from actress Jodie Turner-Smith earlier this year, while Lupita - who previously starred in 'Black Panther' - has split from TV host Selema Masekela.

An insider recently told DailyMail.com: "Things have slowly turned to romance between the two. They have been amazing friends for a long time and Josh didn’t want to ruin that.

"But as they’ve hung out more and more and dealt with their break-ups, dealing with it together has added another level to their friendship. Now it is a physical relationship. They are a couple."