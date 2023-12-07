The Nintendo Switch port for 'Batman: Arkham Trilogy' includes a touching tribute to Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy.

After completing the first game, there is a drawing of Gotham City with the words "in memory of Kevin Conroy”.

The late actor - who died aged 66 in November 2022 - shot to fame voicing the DC Comics superhero in 1992's 'Batman: The Animated Series', before going on to voice the caped crusader in various games and shows.

The Rocksteady Studios trio - 'Arkham Asylum', 'Arkham City' and 'Arkham Night' - arrived on the Nintendo console last week.

The titles also come complete with all previously released DLC from all three games.

A new gameplay trailer was unveiled during June 2023 Nintendo Direct broadcast.

The listing on the Nintendo store page read: "Become Gotham City’s ultimate protector across the iconic 'Batman: Arkham Trilogy'.

"Face off against notorious DC Super-Villains: The Joker, Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, and more in Batman: Arkham Asylum.

"Step into the shadows of Batman: Arkham City’s open world, the new maximum security “home” for thugs, gangsters, and insane criminal masterminds.

"In Batman: Arkham Knight, tear through the streets of Gotham and take on the ultimate threat in the trilogy’s epic conclusion.

"Experience critically acclaimed gameplay and AAA original storytelling across all 3 games, PLUS all DLC, in one complete package."

The first game was originally released in 2009 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 before dropping on PS4 and PC, with its sequel following two years later and the third title coming in 2015.