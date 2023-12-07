Kim Kardashian has reportedly "not apologised" to Taylor Swift for leaking her infamous phone call with Kanye West.

The 43-year-old reality superstar released a historic private telephone call between Taylor and the rapper which led to the 'Anti-Hero' singer being branded a snake and a "liar"and now sources have claimed to TMZ that she has "never" apologised for her actions.

Taylor and Kanye fell out in 2016 over his song 'Famous' which included the lyric: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that ***** famous."

Kanye claimed the singer had approved the words, but Taylor insisted she didn't and Kanye's then-wife Kim later released a phone call between the pair which suggested the pop star had indeed given the rapper permission to use those lyrics.

However, insiders have explained to the outlet that Taylor "would actually accept an apology " from 'The Kardashians' star but on the condition that it is done publicly.

One source said: "A public shaming calls for a public 'I'm sorry!'"

The comments come just one day after the 'Karma' hitmaker - who was named TIME Magazine's Person of the Year 2023 - spoke out about the incident and claimed that at the time it had usurped her career and led her to flee the US.

She told Time magazine: "You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar.

"That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard."

Taylor is believed to have subsequently decamped to London where she spent time with her then-boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, and she claims the incident ruined her career.

She added to Time: "[It was] a career death. Make no mistake - my career was taken away from me ... "

However, she returned a year later with her 2017 album 'Reputation' which alluded to the previous year's drama.

Four years after the initial phone call leak, a longer version of the audio appeared online in 2020 which made it seem like the first release had been edited down.

At the time of the 2020 release, Kim defended her decision to share the audio on social media.

In a post online, she wrote: "@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange ... I didn't feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I'm actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I'm left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying."