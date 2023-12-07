Meghan Trainor wants two daughters.

The 29-year-old pop star already has sons Riley, two, and five-month old Barry with husband Daryl Sabara but revealed that she is hoping to have two daughters because she grew up as the only girl with two older brothers and wants to make sure things are even with her brood.

Speaking on 'The Today Show', she said: "I need my two daughters. I want four kids. I was one of three and I loved it but there was a lot of two-against-one, it was not always even! I was the only girl so it was always them against me.

"But now [my brothers] live with me, and I don't want them to leave me because finally, I have gained their friendship so I'm like 'You're my best friend and I'm yours'."

Earlier this year, the 'All About That Bass' hitmaker explained that her marriage and becoming a mother had led her to becoming the "best version" of herself as she admitted that she had no problem using her public platform to be open and honest about her pregnancy journeys with her book 'Dear Future Mama'.

She told People: "I look at my husband and go, 'We are so lucky'. I'm the best version of me. Each kid's going to bring a new version of me that I think is going to be bad***— so I need four, at least!

"I'm an open book, and I love telling everybody everything about my grossness and all my truths. When someone goes, 'Oh my God, me too,' then it makes me feel like I'm not alone, and I'm like, 'I'm not weird, my body's not different. It's normal.'"