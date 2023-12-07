Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are "trying to work through their issues".

The 37-year-old actress and the 33-year-old music star - whose real name is Colson Baker - are both "fiery personalities" and their high-profile romance has already been through plenty of ups and downs.

A source told Us Weekly: "Megan and Colson have had a very up and down relationship. They are great one day and then fighting with each other the next."

Despite this, the celebrity duo remain determined to overcome their issues and move forward with their romance.

The insider shared: "They love each other and have passion in droves, but that passion goes both ways.

"They are still trying to work through their issues and work on how they communicate, but both of them have such fiery personalities it’s been a struggle."

In June, Megan and the music star were said to be doing "much better" following their relationship struggles.

The duo - who announced their engagement in early 2022 - were working towards creating a "happy, honest, loving, passionate relationship" at the time.

A source explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "There was obviously quite a bit of drama between them for a second, but they have been working on having very healthy and fluid communication. They have also been seeking therapy, which has helped save their relationship.

"They have learned that communication is key, and honesty and trust are the key pillars to any relationship.

"Their engagement status and wedding planning is a work in progress at this time, but they are both confident that they will be together forever.

"Their goal is to have a happy, honest, loving, passionate relationship that they are both committed to."