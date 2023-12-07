Nissan is investigating a potential data breach and warned customers to about scam emails and messages.

The Japanese car manufacturer has urged customers to be wary of possible malware hidden in scam correspondence.

In a brief note on the Nissan Oceania websites, the company confirmed the Australian and New Zealand Corporation and Financial Services suffered a "cyber incident".

The division is in charge of distribution, sales, services and marketing in the above nations.

The note continued: "Nissan is working with its global incident response team and relevant stakeholders to investigate the extent of the incident and whether any personal information has been accessed."

Meanwhile, the relevant authorities - including the New Zealand National Cyber Security Centre and the Australian Cyber Security Centre - have been notified.

It's unclear if any sensitive customer data has been accessed, by Nissan wants people to be cautious.

They added: "While the extent of the incident is still under investigation, Nissan encourages its customers to be vigilant across their accounts, including looking out for any unusual or scam activities.”

The nature of the attack - or those behind it - are yet to be revealed, but the company is "working to restore its systems as soon as possible" with updates coming to its websites.