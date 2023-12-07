Google has claimed its new artificial intelligence model Gemini can "think more carefully" with tough questions.

The tech giant's boss Sundar Pichai has hailed the model as a "new era" for AI, with content generators known to occasionally invent things referred to by developers as hallucinations.

However, the newly released Geminin apparently has advanced "reasoning capabilities", having being tested on problem solving and knowledge across 57 subject areas, including humanities and maths.

The latest model has been hailed by Google as its "most capable" to date, with claims it can even outperform human experts in various intelligence tests.

It's also able to recognise and generate text, images and audio, although Gemeni is not a product itself.

Instead, the so-called foundational model will be integrated into existing Google tools, such as chatbot Bard, and search.