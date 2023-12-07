Meta has announced all Facebook and Messenger chats will be automatically encrypted.

While users have been able to opt in to encrypted messages for years, it will now become the default position, which means messages and calls protected by end-to-end-encryption (E2EE) can only be read by the sender and recipient.

There has been some backlash to the decision from critics including the police and UK government, who have claimed this move will make it more difficult to detect child sexual abuse on the platforms.

The National Crime Agency's director general for threats James Babbage said: "It is hugely disappointing that Meta is choosing to roll out end-to-end encryption on Facebook Messenger.

"Today our role in protecting children from sexual abuse and exploitation just got harder."

Meta's move means nobody - including the company itself - can see what has been sent, unless someone chooses to report a message.

Loredana Crisan - head of Messenger - wrote: "The extra layer of security provided by end-to-end encryption means that the content of your messages and calls with friends and family are protected from the moment they leave your device to the moment they reach the receiver’s device.

"This means that nobody, including Meta, can see what’s sent or said, unless you choose to report a message to us.

"End-to-end encryption gives people more secure chats in Messenger.

"These chats will not only have all of the things people know and love, like themes and custom reactions, but also a host of new features we know are important for our community."

These features include editing a message "for up to 15 minutes after you send them", while it's important to note that you "can still report abuse in an edited message and Meta will be able to see the previous versions of the edited message".

Disappearing messages "now last for 24 hours", with some interface improvements to make things clearer, while there are other updates such as "read receipt control", as well as photo and video upgrades, video messaging and security engineering.