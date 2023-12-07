Kim Kardashian wants her kids to do whatever makes them "happy".

The 43-year-old reality superstar has North, 10, Saint, eight, Chicago, five, and four-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West and whilst she has amassed an estimated fortune of $1.7bn with various business ventures, does not expect her children to necessarily follow in her footsteps.

Speaking on 'Mavericks with Mav Carter', she said: "I want them to do whatever makes them happy. I already see what they're into and like the creative energy from them and I kind of can tell maybe where my two older ones are going to go. North, for sure, feels like a creative. Saint feels like a creative.

"The little ones, Chicago and Psalm? If you ask Psalm what he wants to do, he wants to be like a truck driver or anything with a truck. That's like been his Halloween costume for like three years.”

However, the Skims founder did go on to admit she sees entrepreneurial potential in her eldest, although she would never "push" her into doing anything.

She said: "But I definitely see it in North. And I think that I won’t ever push her to do anything. It’s whatever she finds her passion in. ... It's more about what she cares about. I grew up so normal, not in the fame world. I couldn't even imagine.

"I want to make sure I can protect her as much as I can, with her parents being who they are."

Just last month, North explained that in terms of her future career, she would like to emulate the success of her mother's shapewear brand as well as her father's Yeezy venture.

Asked what she wants to do in the future, she told i-D Magzine: "A basketball player, a rapper, um... Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side. When I’m, like, thirteen, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive.

"So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner."