Professor Green attended BACARDÍ’s ‘The Concept A.I. Album’ listening party in London on Wednesday night (06.12.23) to support R'n'B artist Bellah.

The 'Just Be Good to Green' rapper was one of a galaxy of stars to attend the exclusive event - co-hosted by BACARDÍ and Rolling Stone UK at Village Underground - to launch the rum brand’s upcoming A.I. produced album in collaboration with Grammy winning producer Boi-1da.

Dropping this week, the ground-breaking EP - powered by BACARDÍ’s ‘Music Liberates Music’ initiative, now in its fifth year - will feature five emerging artists from around the world, each collaborating with Boi-1da and an innovative A.I. tool to produce a one-of-a-kind EP. Included in the list of collaborators is Bellah.

The bash was hosted by BBC 1XTRA DJ Nadia Jae and the night culminated in a show-stopping performance from Bellah, who performed her new track off ‘The Concept A.I. Album’, plus a number of acclaimed songs from her own EPs.

Bellah will soon be seen playing Kyazike in Channel 4’s adaptation of Candice Carty-Williams’ bestselling novel 'Queenie'.

As well as Green, 40, other celebrities in attendance at the listening party were Ghetts, Dami and Indiyah, Remi Burgz, Montana Brown, Lady Leshurr, Robbie Mullet, Joel Mignott, Benjiflow and model Tigerlily Taylor - the daughter of Queen drummer Roger Taylor and Debbie Leng.

Guests were treated to a trio of specially created BACARDÍ Rum cocktails; The Rolling Stone, Bella Bellah and El Coco Club.

The evening also saw the artist participate in an engaging Q+A session with Nadia as well as exciting DJ sets from RBC and Donch Deejay.