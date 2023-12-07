Cary Grant’s fourth wife never saw a hint he was gay.

Dyan Cannon was 28 when she married the Hollywood icon who was 61 at the time in 1965, and the pair had daughter Jennifer in 1966 – but he was dogged by rumours during his life he was a closeted homosexual.

The actress’ life with Cary has now been made into a four-part miniseries now streaming on Britbox about Cary’s life called ‘Archie’ – as the actor’s real name was Archie Leach.

It touches on the gay rumours that swirled around Cary for years, including a story that he had a sexual relationship with fellow movie star and roommate Randolph Scott.

While Dyan didn’t discount that happening, she says she never saw confirmation Cary was gay.

She said: “If he was, I never saw it. I saw him be really friendly with a captain on a boat one day while we were crossing to see his mother but… he was never unfaithful to me.

“Infidelity wasn’t the problem, men weren’t the problem, we were the problem.”

Dyan divorced her Hollywood icon husband after their marriage imploded in the wake of a string of scandals involving Cary.

But the ‘Heaven Can Wait’ actress this week said she has fallen in love with the actor again despite their abusive marriage.

She added to Page Six about looking back fondly on the star: “About four months ago I was going through my safe and I found some notes from him that were so adorable, and made me understand why I fell in love with him.

In her 2011 memoir ‘Dear Cary: My Life with Cary Grant’, Dyan said there were “fundamental problems” in their relationship from the start, with Cary allegedly slamming her for what she wore and flying into unexpected fits of rage.

She said in the book: “I never knew what was going to set him off next, and when he wasn’t at work he trailed me around the house, listing my shortcomings.

“I didn’t place a coaster under my water glass. I parked my car in the driveway crooked. I shouldn’t be so friendly to the postman because he might get the wrong idea, or to the maid because it was good to keep a distance.”