Forest Whitaker’s ex-wife Keisha Nash Whitaker has died aged 51 after her long-term anorexia battle.

The actor, 62, married Keisha in 1996 before they divorced in 2021, and their daughter True Whitaker, 25, confirmed the news her mum was dead on her Instagram account on Thursday. (07.12.23)

Her post called Keisha the “most beautiful woman in the world”, but did not elaborate on the cause of death.

She said: “Goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond. The most beautiful woman in the world... thank you for teaching me every single thing I know.

“I’ll see you in my dreams and I’ll feel you in my heart.”

A source told DailyMail.com Keisha died earlier this week after being in and out of hospital for the past few months with intestinal problems in the wake of her years-long battle with anorexia.

The insider added: “Keisha battled anorexia for years. Forest stayed by her side during those difficult times, but the following year he filed for divorce in 2015.”

Along with True, actor Forest and Keisha had girl Sonnet, 27.

The DailyMail.com’s source added about their split: “They remained friends and their divorce was amicable, but because Forest said his wife was, ‘kind, funny bright and outgoing’, as well as a good mother to their children, there was no need to not remain friendly.”

Forest’s ex-wife sparked worries in 2014 after she was seen looking ultra-slim at the 2014 Film Independent Spirit Awards with her husband.

RadarOnline.com reported she could have lost around 35lbs (two and a half stone) over the last few years.

As well as her work as a model and actress, Keisha was an entrepreneur with a children’s clothing line and a cosmetics line called Kissable Couture.

Keisha also has daughter Autumn and son Autumn from two previous relationships.

She and Forest met in 1994 on the set of the film ‘Blown Away’, and she told Ebony about her husband: “I had seen him in ‘A Rage in Harlem’.

“Right away, I thought Forest had a gentle soul and a nice spirit.”