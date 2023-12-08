Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ is being slammed by a Grammy-winning friend of his abuse-accuser former girlfriend Cassie.

The 54-year-old rapper and business mogul recently settled out of court with his singer ex-lover Cassie, 37, following her filing a suit accusing him of rape and abuse – and in the last few weeks he’s been hit by three other allegations of abuse by separate women.

Coming forward to publicly corroborate her long-time pal Cassie’s claims that Diddy was abusive to her, 36-year-old Tiffany Red said in a letter published in Rolling Stone: “I’m breaking my silence, freeing myself from haunting recollections, standing in solidarity with Cassie, and standing up for myself.”

She added: “I fear for my safety as her suit alludes to me, although not by name. I hope that revealing my identity to the public will afford me some measure of protection.”

Tiffany also claimed she witnessed a heated confrontation between Cassie and Diddy at a karaoke spot where they all gathered for the ‘Me and U” singer’s 29th birthday in 2015.

She said: “When I walked out of the room, you had her backed into a corner in the hallway outside of the door, and your security surrounded you two as you cursed her out with your hands in her face.

“She and I briefly made eye contact. I felt helpless. She looked afraid and kept looking down at the floor. I didn’t know what to do. I was scared.”

Red claimed Cassie asked her to go with them back to her place, and she did so because she was “worried” the rapper would “hurt” his then-girlfriend.

She said she saw Diddy get furious Cassie would not have sex with him, and allegedly told the performer: “She doesn’t have to have sex with you if she doesn’t want to.”

Tiffany added: “I was terrified for Cassie and completely traumatised.”

She also said in her letter to Diddy: “I am traumatised by you. The burden of vocalizing these experiences should never have been mine or anyone else’s.

“I continue to work through the PTSD, paranoia, and anxiety from these events… your abuse of power has inflicted ongoing harm on countless individuals, including myself, my friends, and my peers.”

Diddy previously denied any wrongdoing and settled his lawsuit with Cassie a day after she filed it, which his attorney, Ben Brafman, said at the time was not an admission of guilt.

He has also taken to Instagram to deny the other three allegations of abuse against him, saying when the latest one emerged this week: “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy.

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”