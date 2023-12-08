Alan Ruck is being sued by one of the drivers he allegedly collided with before slamming into a pizza shop at Halloween.

The ‘Succession’ and ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ actor, 67, was caught on camera in footage obtained by TMZ ploughing his truck into the side of the pizzeria and hitting two cars.

A lawsuit obtained by Page Six showed Horacio Vela claims he was “patiently waiting” at a red light at around 9pm when the actor’s car – which he said was “directly behind” him – “unexpectedly” rammed into the back of his Hyundai Elantra.

Despite the light allegedly still being red, Horacio claims Alan “abruptly and forcefully accelerated his vehicle,” pushing his car into oncoming traffic where “it collided with another vehicle”.

He added Alan’s car then continued at “a high rate of speed,” hitting yet another vehicle before crashing into the side of Raffallo’s Pizza shop on Hollywood Boulevard.

Horacio claims he had to be taken to the hospital after the crash and sustained “severe injuries and damages”.

He also alleges his car was totalled and he was left with “property damage, costs of past and future medical care, pain and suffering, mental anguish, emotional distress, and other consequential damages”.

His attorney claims Alan’s insurance “has refused to accept responsibility for the crash” and “ghosted” them “despite repeated calls and letters seeking to work out an amicable settlement”.

Lawyer Neama Rahmani said: “Ruck says he doesn’t know what happened, and police say it was a vehicle issue while Rivian, the manufacturer, says the truck was working properly.

“In this case, multiple people were hit, and a business was damaged. We believe Ruck is responsible for the damages.”

At the time of the crash, a 25-year-old man and 40-year-old female who were involved in the accident reported pain but no serious injuries were recorded.

Los Angeles Police confirmed Alan was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol when the crash happened.