Selena Gomez has confirmed she is dating Benny Blanco.

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress has been romantically linked with the producer for some time and she made her feelings known in a string of Instagram comments on Thursday (07.12.23).

Selena initially wrote "facts" under a post from fan account Popfaction that said: “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship.”

And she liked another photo from the account, which was titled: “Selena Gomez Is Rumored to Be Dating Producer Benny Blanco.”

The 31-year-old singer then went on to respond to comments on the site criticising the romance.

In one, she declared: "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

In another post, she wrote: “He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

And Selena also insisted: “He has treated me better than any human being on this planet."

The 'Wolves' hitmaker also bluntly told fans she didn't care what they had to say about her love life.

She wrote: “I don’t understand … this is my happiest.

“If you don’t [care about me] feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done.

“If you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in [my] life at all.(sic)"

The Rare Beauty founder later shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her cuddled up to her man, who had most of his face cropped out but appeared to be Benny.

She then sent another message to fans.

She wrote: “Just a reminder of how much I appreciate and love each and everyone of you.”

Hours later, Selena took to her Instagram Story again to show off a ring on her finger, which featured a letter B.

Benny - who is best known for his work with Selena's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber - was previously accused of taking a swipe at the brunette beauty.

Appearing on the 'Zach Sang Show' in October 2020, months after Selena launched her Rare Beauty line, he said: “Justin’s not one of those cookie-cutter pop artists.

“Like you know, they’re like, ‘This is my new single and here’s my make-up line.’ And he’s like, Justin’s like, ‘Yo. I have a pimple and I have anxiety today.’ He’s always been upfront about that stuff.”