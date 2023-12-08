Nicki Minaj's Met Gala outfit 'cemented' decision to get breast reduction

Nicki Minaj says seeing her boobs "spilling out" of her 2022 Met Gala outfit "cemented" decision to get a breast reduction.

The 41-year-old music star wore a black, strapless feathery gown to the glitzy fashion event in New York City last year, but she spent the whole evening worrying about a wardrobe malfunction because the cups on the bustier were just a little bit too small.

Looking back on a photo of the dress for Vogue's 'Life In Looks' YouTube series, she explained: "I just realised just this moment that actually there was something good that came out of this. It’s [this dress] what really cemented the fact for me that I had to get my breast reduction."

Nicki added: "I did my fittings and stuff ... I loved what the outfit was giving but I said, ‘You guys, listen, look these boobs are gonna be spilling out.' And by the time we were ready to go, I looked in the mirror, I said, ‘Guys, my boobs are still spilling out'.

"And Naomi Campbell was walking in and out of the room looking at me like: 'Girl, let's go'. I knew before we even left the room that the boobs were about to have a night of their own."

Nicki confirmed over the summer that she had gone under the knife for a boob reduction operation and recently admitted she now feels "at peace" with her body.

She told Vogue: "Recently, I had to get a breast reduction, and actually I love it. I used to want a bigger butt, and now I look back and realise how silly that was. So - love your curves, and love your non-curves. There’s nothing wrong with any of it.

"I just looked at a video that I posted on Instagram when I was 25, and I would ... pay to look like that right now. But today I can say that I’m at peace with who I am and how I look."

