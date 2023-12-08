Mark Wahlberg can't wait to play a grandfather.

The 52-year-old actor - who has children Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and 13-year-old Grace with wife Rhea Durham - is happy to "embrace" his advancing years and while he believes other stars are more keen to play younger than their real age, he's excited at the prospect of taking on older roles.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I’m a dad now - embracing my old age, a lot of guys my age in the business would probably say, 'Well, that character has grown kids or kids in their late teens, I don’t want to play that role.' I'm embracing that.

"I look forward to playing a grandfather soon."

Mark can next be seen in 'The Family Plan', in which his character Dan Morgan leaves his life as a top assassin behind to devote himself to his family, but his past eventually catches up with him, forcing him, his wife - who is played by Michelle Monaghan - and their three children to fight for their lives.

And the 'Fighter' star fell for the script straight away.

He said: "I just thought it was really fun. I think you see a lot of action movies - especially a lot of action comedies - and they don’t have as much character as this one had.

"I thought it was very interesting to find the family dynamic."

And despite all the jokes in the action comedy, Mark promised viewers who are interested in the physical elements of the movie won't be disappointed.

He said: "We wanted to make it feel very real when shooting it practically. We’re putting the actors, including myself, in these situations as much as possible.

"You want it to feel super cool but also be grounded enough that it’s believable. I’ve worked with these guys quite a bit and they are the best at what they do and of course we have assembled the best stunt team and best doubles so we made some very cool action sequences."