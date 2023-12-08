Armie Hammer's ex Elizabeth Chambers is ready to start dating again after finalising their divorce.

The former couple - who share two children together - split in 2020 after 10 years of marriage but they didn't settle their divorce and custody arrangement until this summer and Elizabeth has now admitted she's in a good place and is ready to move on with her love life.

During an interview on 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: "It has been healing ... You go through it all and when you come out on the other side it is beautiful and you're happy you did the work. It feels definitely like a new beginning and like a really good space."

She was then asked if she is ready to start dating again, and Elizabeth replied: "I mean definitely, yeah ... For me it's definitely a process and finding someone you can trust ... Trust is the most important thing ... It takes time of course."

Over the summer it was revealed the 36-year-old actor and his former partner, 40, are to share joint legal and physical custody of their two kids, Harper, eight, and six-year-old Ford. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Armie will pay $1,500 in child support, but spousal support was waived by both parties.

The papers also state 'The Social Network' star Armie, who was listed as not currently having an income, and Elizabeth will not give their kids sweets when they are with them. According to The Blast, the court documents stated: "The parties acknowledge and agree that it is not in the Minor Children’s best interest to consistently have candy during either parent’s respective custodial times, and the parties shall refrain from giving the Minor Children candy during each visit."

Armie and Elizabeth previously disagreed when it came to posting pictures of their offspring on social media, with the 'Call Me by Your Name' star keen to have a ban on their kids appearing in social media posts. But in the settlement, the pair agreed to post using discretion in a "careful, appropriate and discrete manner".

Armie and Elizabeth will also not introduce Harper or Ford to a new romantic partner unless either person has been with their new love exclusively for "at least six months".