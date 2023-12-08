Brigitte Nielsen is thrilled to see a "diversity of ages" in the modelling industry.

The 60-year-old 'Rocky IV' star began her career as a model in the 1980s but made a "confident" return to the catwalk for Balenciaga’s pre-fall 2024 show in Los Angeles and explained how attitudes have changed since she started out.

She told Vogue: "I wanted to walk with an attitude of confidence. That's basically my middle name. Life is [all about] taking a walk with confidence and courage. In the eighties, [models] had to be young and slim. Today you can be a woman be in your sixties, and still be doing the runway. The diversity of ages and sizes is so wonderful [to see]—I really think this is the new us. It’s a new chapter in my life and I’m embracing it!"

The 'Red Sonja' actress wore a tight black turtleneck with black jeans for the high-profile fashion event and went on to add that she is a fan of anything that makes her feel like she is being "hugged" when it comes to her clothes although she had to "get used" to the Demna platform heels she was seen strutting around in.

She said: "I like anything stretchy and body-clinging. I want to always feel like I’m being hugged. I will say: At 60 years old, honey, I had to get used to the seven-inch platforms for a second. Helmut Newton always said you can never be tall enough. Plus, there’s nothing better than having people look up at you."