Billie Eilish has more than 1,400 unread text messages.

The 21-year-old singer finds it easy to block out gossip about her personal life and admitted she never knows "what the hell is going on" because she just ignores her phone so she can focus on her work.

Asked how she "quiets the noise" surrounding any public discussion about her, she told Vanity Fair magazine: "I'm not really listenin'. The team can attest."

Her brother and co-writer, Finneas, added: "Not to throw Billie under the bus, but you're asking how Billie quiets the noise and Billie's like, 'What's going...? Who's going..?'

"Very little noise gets in there."

Billie agreed: "I don't know what the hell is going on.

"I have 1,461 unread texts right now. I'm not lookin' at that stuff."

Billie and Finneas are currently promoting 'What Was I Made For?', her single from the 'Barbie' soundtrack, as an awards hopeful because it is up for five Grammy awards and is expected to make the shortlists for the Golden Globes and Academy Awards.

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker admitted it was only after the song was written she realised she was accidentally the subject of the track.

She said: "When we were writing this, we were very, very much writing about, you know, a character.

"We were writing from the perspective of a character and her life and the way she sees through world through her eyes and her experiences.

"And it wasn't until, like, two days later that I was listening to it and I was like, 'This is me. This is my life and how I feel.' And it was pretty weird to, like, not realise that my subconscious was doing that -- and also, just that I related a lot to this character."

Billie found recording the ballad to be one of the "top three hardest songs" she's ever made.

She explained: "It's not even that it's high, it is high in my range, but it's not about that.

"It's about the delivery. I was trying to do a very specific thing with my voice which was like this very soft, held back, you know, upper range falsetto...

"There's so many ways I could have sung it, but none of it worked the way that this kind of heartbroken, almost like you were just crying and now you're singing delivery was and it was the hardest choice of all of the choices I could have made."