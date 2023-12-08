A series of huge announcements have been made at the 2023 Game Awards, including new details about ‘Monster Hunter: Wilds’ and ‘God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla’.

One of the biggest announcements made at the awards show in Los Angeles related Capcom’s latest title, ‘Monster Hunter Wilds’, which will launch in 2025 on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

The eagerly-awaited new game marks the next entry in the ‘Monster Hunter’ franchise - which debuted in 2004 - and will allow players to continue their epic journey in this fantasy role-playing world.

Elsewhere, it's been confirmed that 'God of War: Ragnarok’ - which is also known as 'Valhalla' - is due to launch for free on December 12. The expansion takes elements of the rougelite genre, which has been infused with the iconic combat style that the franchise has become famous for.

Meanwhile, Hideo Kojima - the creative mind behind the beloved ‘Metal Gear Solid’ franchise - has given gamers an insight into his new project.

The 60-year-old video game designer took to the stage at the Peacock Theater to announce his Xbox-exclusive project, ‘OD’.

The title will feature ‘Asteroid City’ star Sophia Lillis, ‘Euphoria’ actress Hunter Schafer, and German actor Udo Kier, in a story that promises to be more than just a game.