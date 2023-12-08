‘Resident Evil 4 VR Mode’ has been released for free.

The expansion to the game - which was developed by Capcom - is available for the PlayStation VR2 headset, and promises to fully immerse players in the terrifying, zombie-infested universe that the franchise has become known for.

Gamers will be able to become hero Leon S. Kennedy, and see the nightmarish world through his eyes, coming face-to-face with the infected enemies known as Ganados.

What's more, gamers will be able to enjoy a fresh level of intensity through the headset’s 4K HDR display and 3D audio.

The mode will also come with a shooting range, which will allow users to experiment with the intuitive controls, and enable players to feel like they're handling all of the different weapons that are available in the game.

For players who can’t wait to get a taste of what the new experience has to offer, the VR Mode’s gameplay demo is also available on the PlayStation Store for free.

‘Resident Evil 4’ is now available on PlayStation 5, 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. The title will also be releasing on several Apple devices, such as the iPhone 15 Pros and every Mac and iPad that has an M1 chip or later on December 20.