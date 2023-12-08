Android users in the US with the Personal Safety can now send medical data during a 911 call.

The potentially life-saving feature was previously rolled out for iPhone and Apple Watch users with the arrival of iOS 13.5 in 2020.

Now those with Android devices with the above app can permit the emergency services to access the caller's name, allergies, emergency contacts and medical history.

Tenea Reddick, ECC director at Baltimore City Fire Department, commented: "This is when the information you put inside your phone becomes useful to 911.

"This information is available to use before the dispatch, and before the responders arrive. It saves so much time because we already know what we're responding to and what we need."

Both Apple and Android users' devices use RapidSOS to share a person's location when they make an emergency call in an area with Enhanced Emergency Data services.