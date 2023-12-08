Single tags have landed on Meta's X rival Threads.

Now users can choose one topic to tag per post, similar to X - formerly Twitter - however, on the latter you can add as many hashtags as you'd like.

Announcing the new feature on the official Threads account, a post read: "New on Threads: You can now tag a topic in a post.

To get started, tap the # key or the new # button in the composer."

In the summer, Meta launched a new web version of Threads.

Facebook’s parent company's app enjoyed meteoric growth when it launched in July.

But users rapidly deserting it partly due to its limited functionality and restriction to an app.

Meta explained that the web version is part of a drive to deliver new features.

In a post on the platform alongside a picture showing Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg helping to build Threads for the web, the 39-year-old billionaire wrote: “Actual footage of me building Threads.”

Threads saw its users soar to more than 100 million in the week following its launch – but by the end of July that figure had more than halved.

X owner Elon accused Mark of creating a “copycat” text-based app and expressed serious concerns over the “unlawful misappropriation of trade secrets and other intellectual property”.

Elon controversially renamed Twitter, X, and introduced a temporary cap on how many posts a user could read on the site.