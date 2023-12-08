Tom Sandoval was "fully in love" with Rachel Leviss.

The 40-year-old star split from Ariana Madix after it emerged that he had a months-long affair with Rachel, and Tom has now rubbished the suggestion that she was "just some hot girl" to him.

During an appearance on 'Two T’s in a Pod' podcast, Tom explained: "We were best friends. It’s heartbreaking to go through. I was fully in love with her."

Rachel, 29, entered a mental health facility in April, and Tom tried to help her through her struggles by overhauling his own lifestyle.

He said: "I’m like, ‘She can’t drink, she can’t smoke. I’m gonna quit.'

"I haven’t gone this long without drinking since I was 16. It’s been eight months. I stopped for her. I was there in any way that she needed me."

Tom also believes their romance was much "deeper" than most people realise.

He shared: "She’s not just some hot girl. I was a model for 15 years, it’s deeper than that. It’s more than that."

The affair prompted widespread criticism and Rachel previously took to social media to apologise to Ariana.

She wrote on Instagram: "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. (sic)"

Rachel also promised to reflect on her mistakes, admitting that she needed to make "healthier choices".

She said: "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices. (sic)"