Hugh Grant was "nervous" to meet Timothee Chalamet.

The 63-year-old actor appears alongside 'Call Me By Your Name' star Timothee, 27, in the new film 'Wonka' but admitted that he was apprehensive to work with his young co-star - who has already been nominated for an Oscar and received critical acclaim since starting his career seven years ago - because he thought things had gone "a bit too well" for him.

He told People: "I was a bit nervous of him. I don't like people who are too successful, and I thought his career had gone a bit too well!"

But the 'Bridget Jones' Diary' actor revealed that things turned out well in the end between himself and Timothee, as he revealed that his co-star would often "gossip" with him about those around them on set.

He said: "But I did warm to him, he gave me good gossip!"

However, the 'Love Actually' star - who plays the Oompa-Loompa in the prequel to Roald Dahl's classic novel 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' - appears in CGI form and had to record all of his lines off set in a nearby tent.

He said: "I couldn't be on the set because I'm too big. But I was in a tent just nearby with my helmet on with all the cameras. A highly complicated business!"

Despite not being face-to-face on set, director Paul King explained that he wanted "as much chemistry" as possible between the pair to form a comedy double act.

He said: "They have a kind of banter through the movie and they're sort of slowly becoming a double act as the movie goes on, and that's something I think is very hard to do if you're never in the same room together."

