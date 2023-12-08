Kyle Richards is still "friends" with Mauricio Umansky despite their split.

The 54-year-old reality star split from businessman Mauricio, 53, - with whom she has daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and 15-year-old Portia - in July after almost three decades of marriage but insisted that "fighting" was not what led to her marriage breakdown.

She told E! News: "Like with most relationships, first and foremost we're friends. Our relationship, any issues we had it was never fighting. Disagreeing about things was not our issue ever.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star was then asked what she is hoping to get out of 2024 and admitted that when the new year rolls around, she just wants "peace" within her family after enduring such a "rough" time over the last 12 months.

She said: "This sounds cliché, but I really just want peace, I really do. This has been a really rough year going through so many difficult things in my personal life and so much scrutiny."

The comments come just days after Kyle revealed that she and Mauricio will be spending the holidays together despite their split but seemed hesitant about the idea of them ever getting back together for good.

Speaking to TMZ after a family outing to the popular shopping and dining destination The Grove in Los Angeles, Kyle said she and Mauricio are getting on "good enough to go to The Grove".

The TV star also revealed that she will be spending Christmas with her estranged husband and the children.

Asked about the chances of them getting back together, Kyle told the outlet when she was stopped outside Beverly Glen Deli on Monday (04.12.23) that they are "just taking everything a day at a time."