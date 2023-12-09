Gisele Bundchen limits her time on social media.

The 43-year-old supermodel - who has Benjamin, 13, and 11-year-old Vivan with NFL star Tom Brady but divorced from him last year - has admitted that time is the "most important" thing and therefore she only spends an hour a week using the likes of Facebook and Instagram as she encourages her children to do the same.

She told E! News: "I spend maybe an hour a week on social media. Otherwise, we become addicted to it. So, I think we have to be mindful of that. Time is the most important thing you have—it's your biggest currency. If you fill your time with things that are mindful and that you intentionally choose, you would spend less time doing mindless things that are a waste of time."

Gisele went on to add that because she has such a busy schedule, she would rather spend time with her kids than scroll through her phone and has also learned about the importance of "resting" when she can.

She said: "I have a very tight schedule, I have a lot of things in my day. Being with my kids is so much more important. Taking my rest is something I've learned. Having the time to really rest has been a big thing for me and spending the time with people that you love.

"Because that brings joy. You can't forget the joy."

Meanwhile, Gisele and Tom were said to have maintained a good relationship for the sake of their kids.

A source told Us Weekly: "Tom and Gisele have navigated their co-parenting relationship really well.

"They have made a focused effort on putting their kids’ needs first despite things having not worked out for their marriage."