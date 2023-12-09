Blac Chyna and Tyga have reached a custody agreement over their 11-year-old son.

The 35-year-old star and Tyga, 34, have come to an agreement for joint legal and physical custody over King Cairo, according to TMZ.

Under the terms of their agreement, both parties will have the right to make decisions about their son's health, education and general welfare.

King will spend Monday through to Friday with his dad, while he'll spend Friday through to Monday with Chyna.

The celebrity duo - who dated for three years, after meeting on the set of a music video in 2011 - have been instructed to not speak disparagingly about each other when they're around their son.

What's more, Chyna and Tyga have been asked to enrol in a programme that will follow conversations between them about co-parenting.

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Chyna described the custody battle as her "main priority".

The model insisted that she simply wouldn't "give up" amid her legal fight.

The reality star - who also has Dream, seven, with Rob Kardashian - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "The most important thing for me right now is battling my custody case to get my son, King."

Chyna explained that she'll only look to the future once the custody battle is resolved.

The model also insisted that she would fight the case to the very end.

Chyna - whose real name is Angela White - said: "Once that's out the way, I feel like I can go onto the next thing, but that right now is my main priority. My kids are my main priority ... [and] I'm not gonna give up, at all. Moms don't give up on their kids."