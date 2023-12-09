Cher has “hardly seen” her boyfriend recently.

The 77-year-old singer is dating Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards – who, at 37, is 40 years her junior – and while she’s been working in Paris and promoting her festive album ‘Christmas’ in the UK, the couple have been lucky to catch a few minutes together so the ‘Believe’ hitmaker feels grateful the producer is willing to do things he isn’t particularly interested in just so they can be with one another.

She told Britain’s OK! magazine: "He's a dear but I've hardly been able to see him. It's like the in and out, kiss, hi baby, and we get to have a dinner or something like that.

“But he's going to some fashion shows with me here, which is admirable because he isn't that interested, even though he loves fashion. He just went to hold my hand."

Cher recently admitted she has a “great” time with A.E.

She gushed to ‘Extra’: "I hate to talk about how happy I am, but no, we have a great time together. We can talk music. We can talk about everything. He’s a got a great sense of humour, he’s got the cutest son in the world, ever… We just get each other.”

However, the ‘Turn Back Time’ hitmaker admitted their age gap is sometimes highlighted in their discussions.

She said: “Sometimes I’m talking to him and he has no idea who I’m talking about. The other day, I said, ‘Do you know who, I don’t know, [1940s Hollywood star] Clark Gable, [is]?’ Somebody said, ‘Yes, of course,’ but most of my references… He’ll look at me and go, ‘I wasn’t born yet.’"