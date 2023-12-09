'Baldur's Gate 3' has won the top prize at the 2023 Game Awards.
The role-playing video game overcame competition from 'Alan Wake 2', 'Marvel’s Spider-Man 2', 'Resident Evil 4', 'Super Mario Bros. Wonder' and 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' to win the coveted accolade at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday (07.12.23).
'Baldur's Gate 3' actually won six awards in total, including the prizes for Best Community Support, Best RPG, Player’s Voice, Best Multiplayer Presented by Discord and Best Performance, for Neil Newbon as Astarion.
Elsewhere, 'Alan Wake 2' - the popular survival horror game - also enjoyed a successful evening at the Peacock Theater.
The game won a number of accolades on the night, including Best Game Direction, Best Narrative and Best Art Direction.
'Alan Wake 2' - which is a sequel to 'Alan Wake', a 2010 action-adventure game - launched earlier this year and has been well-received by fans and critics.
Meanwhile, other notable winners included 'Cocoon' - the puzzle adventure title - claiming the Best Independent Game accolade, while 'The Last of Us' TV series won the prize for Best Adaptation.
The Game Awards winners:
Game of the Year:
Baldur’s Gate 3
Best Game Direction:
Alan Wake 2
Best Narrative:
Alan Wake 2
Best Art Direction:
Alan Wake 2
Best Score and Music:
Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken
Best Audio Design:
Hi-Fi Rush
Best Performance:
Neil Newbon as Astarion, Baldur’s Gate 3
Innovation in Accessibility:
Forza Motorsport
Games for Impact:
Tchia
Best Ongoing Game:
Cyberpunk 2077
Best Community Support:
Baldur’s Gate 3
Best Independent Game:
Sea of Stars
Best Debut Indie Game:
Cocoon
Best Mobile Game:
Honkai: Star Rail
Best VR/AR Game:
Resident Evil Village VR Mode
Best Action Game:
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
Best Action/Adventure Game:
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best RPG:
Baldur’s Gate 3
Best Fighting Game:
Street Fighter 6
Best Family Game:
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best Sim/Strategy Game:
Pikmin 4
Best Sports/Racing:
Forza Motorsport
Player’s Voice:
Baldur's Gate 3
Best Multiplayer Presented by Discord:
Baldur’s Gate 3
Best Adaptation:
The Last of Us
Most Anticipated Game:
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Content Creator of the Year:
IronMouse
Best Esports Game:
Valorant
Best Esports Athlete:
Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok
Best Esports Team:
JD Gaming
Best Esports Coach:
Christine 'potter' Chi
Best Esports Event:
2023 League of Legends World Championship