'Baldur's Gate 3' has won the top prize at the 2023 Game Awards.

The role-playing video game overcame competition from 'Alan Wake 2', 'Marvel’s Spider-Man 2', 'Resident Evil 4', 'Super Mario Bros. Wonder' and 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' to win the coveted accolade at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday (07.12.23).

'Baldur's Gate 3' actually won six awards in total, including the prizes for Best Community Support, Best RPG, Player’s Voice, Best Multiplayer Presented by Discord and Best Performance, for Neil Newbon as Astarion.

Elsewhere, 'Alan Wake 2' - the popular survival horror game - also enjoyed a successful evening at the Peacock Theater.

The game won a number of accolades on the night, including Best Game Direction, Best Narrative and Best Art Direction.

'Alan Wake 2' - which is a sequel to 'Alan Wake', a 2010 action-adventure game - launched earlier this year and has been well-received by fans and critics.

Meanwhile, other notable winners included 'Cocoon' - the puzzle adventure title - claiming the Best Independent Game accolade, while 'The Last of Us' TV series won the prize for Best Adaptation.

The Game Awards winners:

Game of the Year:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Best Game Direction:

Alan Wake 2

Best Narrative:

Alan Wake 2

Best Art Direction:

Alan Wake 2

Best Score and Music:

Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken

Best Audio Design:

Hi-Fi Rush

Best Performance:

Neil Newbon as Astarion, Baldur’s Gate 3

Innovation in Accessibility:

Forza Motorsport

Games for Impact:

Tchia

Best Ongoing Game:

Cyberpunk 2077

Best Community Support:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Best Independent Game:

Sea of Stars

Best Debut Indie Game:

Cocoon

Best Mobile Game:

Honkai: Star Rail

Best VR/AR Game:

Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Best Action Game:

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Best Action/Adventure Game:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best RPG:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Best Fighting Game:

Street Fighter 6

Best Family Game:

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Sim/Strategy Game:

Pikmin 4

Best Sports/Racing:

Forza Motorsport

Player’s Voice:

Baldur's Gate 3

Best Multiplayer Presented by Discord:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Best Adaptation:

The Last of Us

Most Anticipated Game:

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Content Creator of the Year:

IronMouse

Best Esports Game:

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete:

Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok

Best Esports Team:

JD Gaming

Best Esports Coach:

Christine 'potter' Chi

Best Esports Event:

2023 League of Legends World Championship