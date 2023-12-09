Demi Lovato believes the world has entered a "new era of child stardom".

The 31-year-old singer is actually set to make her directorial debut with Hulu's forthcoming documentary 'Child Star', which will premiere in 2024, and Demi is determined to help provide some "insight" into the issue.

Demi - who appeared on the children's TV show 'Barney and Friends' in the early 2000s - told PEOPLE: "I want this to give some insight into what it's like to become a child performer, whether it's acting or through music, but in the entertainment industry because my parents didn't get that before I was a child star."

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker believes her own parents never really understood the pressures of child stardom.

However, Demi also acknowledged that social media has changed the landscape for young stars.

The pop star - who uses she/they pronouns - said: "It's also important because we're now in the digital age with TikTok, YouTube and social media where children are becoming famous for unboxing toys, and it's a new era of child stardom. So having that conversation is important as well."

Demi previously revealed that she regrets getting involved in the entertainment industry at such an early age.

The singer described her experience of childhood stardom as being "traumatic" for her.

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmkaker told SPIN Magazine: "I’ll always look at child stardom, at what I went through, as something traumatic for me.

"No child should ever be in the limelight. It’s too much pressure.

"There’s an absence of childhood that you never get to experience. It makes things confusing because you develop problems from that experience, whether it’s addiction or trust issues or financial stress. It follows you into adulthood."