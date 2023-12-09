Alyson Hannigan lost "20 pounds of both weight and emotional baggage" on 'Dancing With The Stars'.

The 49-year-old actress made it to the finale of the show with her professional dance partner Sasha Farber on this season's show and took to Instagram to praise Sasha and 'DWTS' for improving her physical and mental health.

She wrote: "The before and after says it all. I lost 20 pounds of both weight and emotional baggage during my time on @dancingwiththestars. I can’t thank @sashafarber1 enough for helping me shed my insecurities and getting me to the confident and strong place I am today!"

Sasha wrote in his own post: "I wanted to ... celebrate, how proud and hard working my partner was during the season!!!! I believe dance is the best way to exercise stimulate the brain and have fun in the process!!!!! I call it “BodyBySasha” who wants to sign up !!!!!"

Alyson replied: "Take it from me, it WORKS!!!"

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy won the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy, ahead of Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev and Alyson and Sasha.

After the finale, Alyson posted on Instagram: "Where do I even begin? I really don’t have enough words in my vocabulary to express my gratitude for this experience. To go into this journey with mostly fear, and come out how I feel now is indescribable I cannot thank @sashafarber1 enough for everything he gave me, shared with me and experienced with me. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. Thank you for not giving up on me. Thank you for giving me confidence and making me feel like I could do this and then getting me there and having so much fun along the way. I am so glad that you came into my life and you’re not gonna get rid of me now.

"To all the other pros and cast, thank you for being a part of this journey I enjoyed getting to know you and you’ll always have a special place in my heart

"To the incredible crew this is a massive show and everyone is doing the most amazing job Wardrobe department. Your skills are beyond anything I’ve witnessed. Thank you for always making me look and feel my very best. can I work in your department now? and to everyone who supported me and voted for us thank you from the bottom of my heart it means the world that you allowed me the time to improve and stay on the show. And a huge congratulations to @_xochitl.gomez and @valentin you guys are amazing!!!"