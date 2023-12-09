Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have reportedly rekindled their romance.

Months after the 46-year-old former NFL star's relationship with the 37-year-old model "kind of just fizzled" out, the pair were spotted together again in Miami, Florida.

TMZ obtained pictures of Tom and Irina together at a gas station, where he was seen in the driver's seat, while Irina was spotted outside the car.

Tom and Irina were first linked in July 2023 after attending billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad's wedding to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy.

They were seen together in Los Angeles, London and New York over the following months, although they never publicly confirmed their romance.

However, by October the relationship had ended.

A source told PEOPLE at the time: "They both keep having obligations, and it was getting more difficult to be in the same city at the same time. Irina has nothing but great things to say about Tom."

Tom started dating Irina following his 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares two children, Benjamin and Vivian.

He also has son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Meanwhile, Irina split from Bradley Cooper in 2019, two years after they welcomed daughter Lea together.