Xbox will not be bringing their popular Game Pass to Nintendo or PlayStation consoles.

The tech giant's subscription service was introduced in 2017, which allowed users to play as many games as they wanted to from a vast catalogue of titles for free.

While Game Pass has proved to be a huge success for Xbox, CEO Phil Spencer dismissed the idea of bringing it to other platforms.

Speaking with Windows Central, Phil explained why PlayStation and Nintendo gamers won't be able to use the service.

He said: "What we see in Game Pass is a service that supports all kinds of games, from the biggest games, to the unknown indie games that you didn’t know you would love until you played it."

The Xbox boss also revealed the company had spent more than $1 billion to ensure they deliver the best experience to gamers.

He continued: “Game Pass is an important part of the Xbox console identity. And I think it will continue to be that. And we will continue to look at future ways for us to innovate across our game portfolio and our platform.

“The thing I want to be focused on is how do we continue to innovate for people who’ve made the commitment to our hardware platform? And how do we continue to make sure that they feel great about their investment in what we’ve built."