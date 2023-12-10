EA has confirmed layoffs at 'F1 23' developer Codemasters.

The company has announced cuts to the studio - which has also worked on 'EA Sports WRC' - but hasn't clarified how many employees are affected along with specific departments.

In a statement to IGN, a spokesperson said: "Our business is constantly changing as we strive to deliver amazing games and services that keep our players engaged, connected, and inspired.

"At times, this requires the company to make small-scale organisational changes that align our teams and resources to meet evolving business needs and priorities.

"We continue to work closely with those affected by these changes, providing appropriate support throughout this process."

Codemasters - best known for the likes of 'Dirt', 'Grid' and the official F1 series - was brought by EA for $1.2 billion in 2021.

The latest cuts follow redundancies across a number of studios, including Phoenix Labs, Ubisoft, Humble Games and more.