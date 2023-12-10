Keke Palmer's life is "unravelling at the seams".

The 'Hustlers' actress was recently granted a restraining order against ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson after accusing the fitness trainer of domestic abuse and she reflected on how she is coping with the "trauma" she has been through as she insisted celebrity life isn't what it appears to be to outsiders.

Keke took to Instagram to share a reel of herself holding her and Darius' nine-month-old son Leodis and over the top of the footage she had written the caption: “When reality tv makes everyone believe all celebrities (sic) lives are just one big marketing strategy and scheme but my life is truly unraveling at the seams and I just wear trauma like a dolce gabana coat because [my mom] Sharon didn’t raise no b***.(sic)"

And in the caption, she wrote: "Alexa, Play Mary J: MY LIFE (sic)"

The 'Nope' star's famous friends offered support in the comments.

SZA wrote: "Exactly she’s an icon [heart and applause emojis] and we praying and riding for you regardless !!(sic)"

Lili Reinhart added: “And we love you so much [heart emoji]"

Teyana Taylor posted: "“MY GURLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL and add a good good purseeeee to make the garments pop cause you in ya bagggggggggg sis!!! (sic)"

When the 30-year-old star filed for her restraining order, the singer-and-actress claimed she feared for the safety of her son after Darius allegedly got "rough" with the baby.

In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, she wrote: "On September 26, 2023, I was concerned for Leo's safety after Darius became very frustrated with him when Leo was crying while Darius changed his diaper.

"Darius started getting rough with Leo physically and I stepped in to make sure Darius would not hurt him. Darius was angry and it almost became a tug of war with Leo."

When she took over changing Leo, Keke alleged Darius turned his aggression on her instead.

She continued: "Darius finally let go and Leo was not harmed, but as I was holding Leo trying to comfort him and finish changing his diaper, Darius hit me in the head before storming out of the room."