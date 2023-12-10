Ali MacGraw has paid tribute to the "charming and funny" Ryan O'Neal following his death.

The 84-year-old actress starred opposite the late star - who died on Friday (08.12.23) aged 82 after battling leukaemia and other health issues - in 1970 romance 'Love Story' and she has remembered him as a "skilled actor", who she believes played a "huge part" of her own career success.

She said in a statement to 'Entertainment Tonight': "Working with Ryan, all those years ago, was one of the great experiences of my film career, and we remained friends ever after. He was a skilled actor, charming and funny too.

"I know that a huge part of my success was due to his generosity as my co-star. It has been devastating to know just how ill Ryan has been for many years now, and I was not surprised to learn that he had passed away yesterday morning.

Ali went out to send her condolences to the 'Paper Moon' star's friends and family, including his children, daughter Tatum, 60, and son Griffin, 59, from his first marriage to the late Joanna Moore, Patrick, 56, who he had with Leigh Taylor-Young, and his youngest son Redmond, 38, who he had with late Hollywood icon Farrah Fawcett.

She added: "Thankfully, he was surrounded by his son Patrick and a small group of lifelong, close friends.

"My heart goes out to all four of his children and to the people who loved him most. Ryan and I worked together again several years ago with the road company for 'Love Letters.' It was a wonderful experience, and I shall miss him and the fun we shared……and I pray that he will find Peace at last."

Ryan's son Patrick announced his dad's death on Instagram.

He wrote: "So this is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us. This is very difficult for my wife Summer and I, but I will share some feelings to give you an idea of how great a man he is.

"My father Ryan O’Neal has always been my hero. I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life."