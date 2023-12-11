Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her late sister Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell.

The 29-year-old reality star - who appeared alongside her mom, Mama June Shannon, and younger sister Alana on 'Toddlers and Tiaras' and 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' - was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January and her mother sadly confirmed she passed away on Sunday (09.12.23).

Alana, 18, has been left "completely broken" by her older sibling's passing but is glad she is no longer suffering in pain.

She began on Instagram: "This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make."

She continued: "Last night we all surrounded Anna with love and let her know it was okay to go.

Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breathe. Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now.

"I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken.

"Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter and still is. Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies and our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality. (sic)"

Alana is thankful she was with Anna - who leaves behind children Kaitlyn, 10, and seven-year-old Kylie - when she departed and vowed to ensure her "legacy lives on forever".

She added: "I’m so glad that you waited til i was home to take your last breath! I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever. And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left! (sic)"

She signed of the post: "The sky looks a little bit different today.

"We will always love you Anna. You hit me hard with his one Anna but i know your in a better place now and pain free forever! (sic)"