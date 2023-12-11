Timothee Chalamet is open to returning for a 'Wonka' sequel.

The 27-year-old actor stars as a young Willy Wonka in Paul King's blockbuster musical movie, which tells the origin story of the character from Roald Dahl's classic tale 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'.

And Timothee believes there is plenty more to his chocolate inventor character's story for a second film.

Asked about a sequel, he told 'Entertainment Tonight': "If there was a story to be told. And evidently there is."

There is a whole 25 years that is blank before the late Gene Wilder's Wonka in the 1971 version of 'Charlie and The Chocolate Factory'.

The 'Dune' star said: "Something twisted happens.

"I don't know how we started like this and end there - I don't know what the story is."

King insists the story could conclude where it is, but he too is interested in what happens next in Wonka's world.

The filmmaker said: "We wanted to make a movie with a beginning, middle and end that wouldn't feel like one of those things where you kinda go 'Oh, I only just saw a quarter of the story.' The movie is its own thing.

"It's set 25 years before the factory - but like you said, there's 25 years and plenty more things that happen to Willy Wonka."

He recently told Total Film magazine: "I would definitely like to do more. And I’d like to spend more time in this world.

"Dahl was definitely interested in taking Willy Wonka on. There’s drafts that didn’t really go anywhere, and there’s a short story. He didn’t really write sequels, but this was the one book where he clearly felt there was more in the tank there."

'Wonka' also stars the likes of Hugh Grant, Rowan Atkinson and Matt Lucas, and he admitted he would like to "meet some more Oompa Loompas."