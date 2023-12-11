Allison Holker Boss has found "peace and gratitude" in her memories of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.

The 35-year-old dancer was left devastated when the DJ took his own life last December but she has now found herself in a "space of tranquility" and is ready to celebrate all the happy times they had together.

In a heartfelt post to mark what would have been their 10th wedding anniversary, Allison wrote on Instagram: "We honor love by finding peace and gratitude in the memories of the ones that have transformed our souls forever.

"On our anniversary I find myself in a space of tranquility embracing so many beautiful moments felt and experienced. With my whole heart I celebrate our love.(sic)"

Allison - who has Weslie, 14, Maddox, six, and three-year-old Zaia, with her late husband - previously admitted she was "shocked" by her husband's death because he hadn't shown any signs of how low he felt.

Speaking to Hoda Kotb on the Today's Show, she said: "He wanted to be the strong one for everyone and I think it was a little scary for him to think that he might need to ask for help.

"I still feel like I'm like the rest of the world, where I'm still shocked.

"No one's ready for that moment and there's no one that saw this coming. No one. And that also breaks my heart too. But I feel so sad that he was so there and we weren't in the knowing.

"He was so much love and light. He really wanted to be everyone's Superman, he said that a lot.

"He could hold so much for people and I do think it was hard for him to process that at the end."