Aravind Srinivas, boss of Perplexity AI, asked Elon Musk's chatbot to "roast" its creator and Grok didn't hold back - calling the Tesla and X owner a "giant man-child" and a "delicate little flower".

Grok replied: “First off, let’s talk about your obsession with X. It’s like you’re trying to compensate for something, but I’m not sure what.

“Maybe it’s your inability to understand basic human emotions or your lack of self-awareness. Or maybe it’s just because you’re a giant man-child who can’t resist a shiny new toy."

The AI-assisted chatbot launched for premium subscribers of X last week.

The 52-year-old billionaire wrote on X - formerly Twitter - that Grok “loves sarcasm” and can give solutions to queries with “a little humour”.

The Space X founder also boasted that it answers "spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems."

In a demonstration of the new program - which is also plagued by the issues of other AI tools, including incorrect answers - was asked for a recipe for cocaine.

When questioned, it replied: "Just a moment while I pull up the recipe... because I'm totally going to help you with that" and gave some vague advice, instead of detailed instructions, along with sarcastic vibes.

The chatbot - which gets its name from a term from Robert A. Heinlein in his 1961 book ‘Stranger in a Strange Land’ - is "intended to answer almost anything and can even suggest what questions to ask.

Meanwhile, Elon is seeking $1 billion for his Artificial Intelligence startup xAI.

The Telsa and X owner launched the startup, which he hopes will rival ChatGPT's Open AI, in March.

A recent filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission listed the current funds raised as $134.7 million, with the end goal of $1 billion.