James Gunn says that future DC games won't have to follow the plot of his movies.

In 2022, the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director and producer Peter Safran were made co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios, tasked with the job of rebooting the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), with his new blockbuster ‘Superman: Legacy’ being released in 2025.

Despite initially insisting that future Warner Bros. Games titles would have to follow the canon of his films, the creative visionary has since changed his mind.

When a fan asked James on X - formerly Twitter - if it was a compulsory for all gaming projects to be set in his new movie timeline, he simply replied: “No.”

This change in direction will allow titles such as ‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ to follow it’s own continuity, which will likely pick up the story that development studio Rocksteady established with their ‘Batman Arkham’ franchises.

The move also mirrors the gaming model that rival superhero franchise Marvel follows, with titles such as Insomniac’s ‘Spider-Man’ and the upcoming Iron Man project that is being worked on by ‘Star Wars: Squadrons’ developer Motive Studio, also not having to adhere to the canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and have complete freedom in the stories they tell.