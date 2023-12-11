Dave Grohl spent his day off from the Foo Fighters' Australian tour feeing the homeless.

The 54-year-old rocker joined volunteers at Melbourne's Federation Square on Friday (08.12.23) to prepare and serve a barbecue for unhoused and food-insecure people in the area on behalf of the Big Umbrella Foundation.

The charity shared photos from the event on Instagram, including pictures of Dave preparing food and manning the grill and wrote: "Wow! What a day.

"Our friends on the street were treated to an epic american style bbq with all the trimmings prepared by rock legend Dave Grohl of the @foofighters. The vibe was at an all time high at Fed Square for this very special one off lunch feast. It will be a day 'our friends on the streets' will never forget as they brushed up against a rock legend and one of the nicest guys on the planet who genuinely cares for people in need. No words can fully capture the impact of this positive experience.

"Dave and his mates including Jules and Nathan from @nats_what_i_reckon ,Nick from @carolinasmokeaustralia and our wonderful neighbours Andrew and Pam from @TheQueClub spent 18 hours preparing and lovingly smoking 120kgs of pork ribs, pork butt and beef brisket before delivering it to #mgskitchen the next morning.

"MG’s kitchen, named after our dear friend and mentor Michael Gudinski, was filled with the big hearted awesome crew from Frontier touring who dedicated their day to prepping this very special lunch for people experiencing food insecurity.

"They arrived at 9am to MG’s kitchen bounding with energy and enthusiasm to prep soft potato rolls piled high with pulled pork, coleslaw and pickles, smoked pork ribs and succulent beef brisket.

"TBU’s Chefs and volunteers with @frontiertouring team prepped coleslaw, potato salad, corn bread, pancakes and apple crumble to accompany the bbq.

"At Fed Square there was a record line of friends waiting in the 36’C heat for this much anticipated feast. Word had spread far in the community who had no idea what special super star guests would be there on the day to serve them. The invitation to enjoy an American BBQ was enough of a draw card for them.(sic)"

And as well as cooking, the 'Pretender' hitmaker also happily posed for photographs and signed autographs for those who gathered for food.

The post added: "Dave, Nick and Nat served tirelessly in the sweltering heat for over 2 hours feeding 430 meals, posing for photos, signing whatever people found from cardboard plates and t-shirts whilst also being so humble. What a guy! What a day! (sic)"

In February, Dave spent over 24 hours volunteering at a barbecue for homeless people at Hope the Mission's Trebek Center in Northridge, California.

Grace Ancheta, director of development at Hope the Mission, told TODAY.com at the time: "He arrived around 3 in the afternoon, and then he was in our kitchen.

"He was prepping the meat, he was cutting it up and he was there until he put it in the smoker.

"The meat didn't go into the smoker until midnight that night because he's like, 'Oh, it has to season and it has to do this.' He's definitely a craftsman when it comes to that, and then he spent the night."