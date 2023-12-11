Priscilla Presley still thinks about shopping for the late Elvis Presley.

The 78-year-old actress was married to The King from 1967 to 1973 but stayed friends until the 'Blue Suede Shoes' singer's death in 1977, and she admitted that even though he hasn't been in her life for decades, he is on her mind every day.

She told the Sunday Times magazine: "Home has been Beverly Hills for almost 50 years. Obviously I do spend time at Graceland and I can still feel Elvis’s spirit there. To be honest, there isn’t a day goes by when I don’t think of him. Just last week I saw a shirt and I could almost hear myself saying, 'Elvis would love that. Should I get it for him?' "

Priscilla - whose only child with Elvis, daughter Lisa Marie, died in January aged 54 - doesn't think she could love anyone else the way she did the 'Heartbreak Hotel' hitmaker.

She said: "Do I dream of Elvis? Sure. When someone has been such a big part of your life, that’s bound to happen. Living with him was a rollercoaster but I don’t think I’ll ever find anyone I love as much as I loved him."

Elvis died when he was just 42 years old and Priscilla thinks he'd still be making music now if he was still alive, but wonders if he'd have taken his sound in a different direction.

She said: "I get asked a lot what Elvis would have done had he not been taken so young. Musically, I think he was pretty happy with how things had turned out. He loved knowing that his music meant something to people.

"I remember sitting with him at Graceland listening to some of the songs he was recording, and I asked him why he sang so many ballads. He answered me straight away, 'Because those songs touch the heart. Life’s truth is in those songs.' He was right.

"As he got older, I wonder if he would have moved more towards gospel music. If you ever saw him sit down at the piano and sing one of those old songs, you’d know what I was talking about. His face so serene and beautiful he would lose himself in gospel music."