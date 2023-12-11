Luke Evans "struggled" to "survive" as a teenager.

The 44-year-old actor "suffered" during his secondary school days because he was the target of bullies and he found it hard to find a group to feel like he "fit in".

He told Observer magazine: "Bullies made my life hell in my teens, and it got worse as I got older. I loved to learn, but secondary school wasn’t pleasant. Surviving was a struggle. I felt I didn’t fit in anywhere and suffered."

The 'Beauty and the Beast' actor is proud of himself for making the "strong and courageous" decision to move away from his family for a fresh start when he was just 16 years old.

He said: "I left home and Pontypool at 16 and moved alone to Cardiff. I was raised a Jehovah’s Witness and had questions the Bible couldn’t answer. It was tough to walk away from everything and everyone I knew.

"I was a gay kid with nobody to talk to. I started again on my own entirely.

"Looking back now, I see how strong and courageous that teenage boy was. Good on him."

Luke isn't afraid to admit he has a temper but he'll always apologise for lashing out.

He said: "I have a temper, but it rarely shows itself. Usually it’s when I’ve lost control of a situation and I get stressed. And normally it’s short-lived, and I’ll immediately apologise rather than hiding from it."

And the 'Nine Perfect Strangers' star can always rely on a refreshing nap to help reset his mood.

He admitted: "The littlest of naps calm me down. I can fall asleep quickly, almost anywhere, and wake up shortly after, revived entirely. I often have one just before a performance."

But Luke confessed to having a "tragic" habit of getting emotional while watching dog videos on Instagram.

He said: "Dogs on Instagram make me cry. I know, tragic. Last week, I watched a video of a puppy being rescued from a gutter and given a whole new life. It destroyed me."