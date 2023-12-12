Taylor Swift has donated $1 million (£800,000) to help victims of the tornadoes in Tennessee.

The 33-year-old pop megastar - who recently became a billionaire and has been generous with donations in the past - pledged the huge sum to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to help those whose homes and livelihoods have been ravaged by the storms and tornadoes.

Several people in the state have been confirmed to have died and 50 were left injured as multiple tornadoes swept the state.

Taylor, 33, is from Pennsylvania originally but she moved to Nashville as a teen to pursue music.

The money will go towards food, temporary housing, the clean-up, and more.

Taylor donated $1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund in March 2020 after deadly tornadoes took lives and destroyed homes.

She said at the time: “Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me."

The Grammy winner has also donated to food poverty charities in cities on her 'Eras Tour'.

Taylor donated enough money to make 125,000 meals for food bank users in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The musician kicked off 'The Eras' trek in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, and it was revealed that she made a surprise donation to the Arizona Food Bank Network as part of a commitment to make a positive impact in the communities during her tour.

Terri Shoemaker, Vice President of External Relations at the Arizona Food Bank Network, told Azcentral.com: "It's not every day that you get a call from someone who works in PR for Taylor Swift, so we were dubious at first, but happily, it turned out to be absolutely real.

"Donations like this from very high-profile people like Taylor Swift help denote that hunger is still a problem in the U.S. It's here and it's a problem across the country. The recognition of that is so important and so is just setting an example of how to support organisations in the community ... "