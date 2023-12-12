Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. have got married in an intimate ceremony at their home.

The '2 Broke Girls' actress and 'Party Hard' musician - who started dating almost three years ago and announced their engagement in May 2021 - tied the knot on November 27 in a "cozy" backyard wedding at their property Los Angeles with just 15 guests in attendance, including friends Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, Kat said: "We realized that a small home wedding was too cozy to resist.

"Plus, all our stuff was there so we wouldn't have to pack anything."

The couple kept things DIY when it came to the wedding, making a lot of the decor themselves while the bride even did her own hair and makeup for their special day.

She added: "I wanted our wedding to feel completely different from an ‘industry event' in every way.

"I wanted to be hands-on with the entire experience and feel like we had built our moment together from scratch."

The 37-year-old star joked she may have reconsidered if she'd known how much work she ended up pouring into "the florals".

She quipped: "Had I known the florals would take three days of nonstop work, I might have hired a professional.

"But standing with Andrew at an arch I made myself, infused with all our effort and care, it was exactly what we wanted in the end."

When it came to her wedding dress, Kat chose an ivory gown by Alexander McQueen, explaining: "As a very pale person, I didn't like myself in quite."

Her 44-year-old husband sported a deep purple Brioni suit, completing his own wedding look with an Anto Shirtmakers shirt and tie.

Kat's mother Ellen Litwack walked her down the aisle following the tragic death of her father Gerald less than two months before the big day.

She added: "My dad had passed away a month and a half before, and I had a moment where I thought we should delay the wedding — but I realised it was even more of a reason to grasp any joyous feeling where I could.

"My wonderful mom walked me down the aisle, and I felt very present and filled with gratitude for Andrew and our loved ones during the ceremony.

"I felt truly lucky to be marrying such a kind and loving man. The ceremony itself was kind of a blur, but in the best way."