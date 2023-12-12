Sofia Richie reveals valuable advice she received from sister Nicole Richie

Sofia Richie was taught by her older sister Nicole Richie and dad Lionel Richie that she doesn't have to share everything with the world.

The 25-year-old model - who tied the knot with record executive Elliot Grainge in April - says her former 'Simple Life' star sibling, 42, advised her on the importance of privacy being in the public eye.

Speaking to Net-A-Porter's Porter, she said: "She's such a veteran; she's really gone through it all.

"She reminds me that ‘not everything needs to be shared; things can be private just for you.'"

Sofia continued: "I was just growing up, being wild and—in my head—living my best life; trying to navigate, on my own, decisions that many teenagers would make.

"I got to an age—I'm going to say around 20 years old—where I was like, ‘OK, this is a reputation I'm going to have [for a long time]. Let me go to my older sister, who's gone down this road, and pick her brain for advice.'"

Sofia - who previously dated Scott Disick, Justin Bieber, Brooklyn Beckham and Anwar Hadid - no longer shares what "feels special and sacred" to her.

She added: "When you put something on the internet, you're opening a door for opinions.

"So when it comes to products I'm using, or I'm getting ready to go out, I love having an open conversation. Then there are things that I don't need anyone's opinion on—if it feels special and sacred to me, I won't share."

