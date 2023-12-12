Sofia Richie was taught by her older sister Nicole Richie and dad Lionel Richie that she doesn't have to share everything with the world.

The 25-year-old model - who tied the knot with record executive Elliot Grainge in April - says her former 'Simple Life' star sibling, 42, advised her on the importance of privacy being in the public eye.

Speaking to Net-A-Porter's Porter, she said: "She's such a veteran; she's really gone through it all.

"She reminds me that ‘not everything needs to be shared; things can be private just for you.'"

Sofia continued: "I was just growing up, being wild and—in my head—living my best life; trying to navigate, on my own, decisions that many teenagers would make.

"I got to an age—I'm going to say around 20 years old—where I was like, ‘OK, this is a reputation I'm going to have [for a long time]. Let me go to my older sister, who's gone down this road, and pick her brain for advice.'"

Sofia - who previously dated Scott Disick, Justin Bieber, Brooklyn Beckham and Anwar Hadid - no longer shares what "feels special and sacred" to her.

She added: "When you put something on the internet, you're opening a door for opinions.

"So when it comes to products I'm using, or I'm getting ready to go out, I love having an open conversation. Then there are things that I don't need anyone's opinion on—if it feels special and sacred to me, I won't share."